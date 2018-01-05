Scientist most popular job among Japanese boys for 1st time in 15 years

"Scientist and scholar" clinched the top spot in an annual survey on most popular jobs among Japanese boys for the first time in 15 years, following recent Nobel Prize awards to Japanese scientists, a life insurer said Thursday.
Among Japanese girls, working at food shops continued to be the most popular occupation for the 21st straight year, followed by nurses and preschool teachers in second and third spots, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co said.
The survey also showed that baseball players was in second place for boys, topping soccer players, which came in third, for the first time in eight years.
In the survey, boys who chose wanting to become a scientist or scholar cited reasons such as wanting to "completely cure cancer" and "make a robot to play with."
In the most recent Nobel Prize awards to Japanese scientists, Yoshinori Ohsumi won the prize in physiology or medicine in 2016, while microbiologist Satoshi Omura and physicist Takaaki Kajita each won Nobel prizes in 2015.
Working at a cake shop was popular among girls who picked working at food shops as their dream job, with one of them saying she wants to "make sweets that even people suffering from illness can eat with joy."
The survey targeted 1,100 elementary school and preschool children nationwide between last July and September. The life insurer has released the results of the survey since 1989.© KYODO
Tokyo-Engr
A renewed interest in science, engineering, and scholarship is great news for Japan. Wish this was the same in my country of birth, the U.S.
virusrex
Its nice and everything, but if you have more chances of ending a professional athlete than landing a successful job as a scientist the situation does not improve that much.
I mean, Japan have much more PhD holders than jobs in science, if suddenly the doctoral courses became more popular then even less people would have a job at the end. Maybe a couple of years with a postdoc for a few, but a tenured position? competing in the Olympic games would seem more likely.
Luddite
How depressing is this. Why aren't girls encouraged to be scientists and scholars.
NZ2011
Fantastic that there is interest in the sciences, it will be important for Japan to innovate as its population decreases, but a terrible terrible shame that young women don't have similar goals.
Strangerland
I believe girls already outnumber boys in these professions.
canigetawhatwhat
Too bad most of these poor kids will just be following the herds to mass hiring and poor wages.
Peter K
This is just survey for elementary school kids. Once they grow and learn reality then they will change their mind and most will prefer to do sales or work in government office where you will work for life. If you live in large cities then chances are higher to stay at university after graduation. Good luck being a scientist if you live in Kushiro, Kagoshima or Aomori.
dcog9065
This is incredible news! Science-based professions should be the number 1 priority at all times