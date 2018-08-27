Scorching heat continues for much of Japan

Japan continued to experience extreme heat on Sunday as temperatures soared into the high 30s on the last weekend of August.

The highest temperature recorded Sunday was 39 degrees in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, followed by 38 degrees in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture. Gifu and Nagoya cities recorded 37 degrees.In Tokyo, the mercury reached 36 degrees and is forecast to do so again on Monday.

Sunday was the 41st day in a row that temperatures in much of Japan (except Hokkaido) have remained above 30 degrees. On the other hand, Kushiro in Hokkaido had a high of 21 degrees on Sunday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said temperatures are likely to remain in the mid-30s for much of this week, despite the approach of autumn.

