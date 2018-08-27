Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People swim in a pool at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo's Nerima Ward on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

Scorching heat continues for much of Japan

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan continued to experience extreme heat on Sunday as temperatures soared into the high 30s on the last weekend of August.

The highest temperature recorded Sunday was 39 degrees in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, followed by 38 degrees in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture. Gifu and Nagoya cities recorded 37 degrees.In Tokyo, the mercury reached 36 degrees and is forecast to do so again on Monday.

Sunday was the 41st day in a row that temperatures in much of Japan (except Hokkaido) have remained above 30 degrees. On the other hand, Kushiro in Hokkaido had a high of 21 degrees on Sunday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said temperatures are likely to remain in the mid-30s for much of this week, despite the approach of autumn.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

look like a lot of shoulder to shoulder fun...standing in the pool

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Removing the blow-up floaty flamingos and things cold make space for a couple of hundred more people.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo