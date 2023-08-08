Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sunstroke affected 111 animals, killing two, during the annual Soma Nomaoi Festival in Minamisoma, Japan Photo: AFP/File
national

Scores of horses suffer sunstroke at Japan samurai event

2 Comments
TOKYO

Organizers of an annual horse festival in Japan where riders dressed as samurai re-enact battles said Tuesday they were considering changing dates for the gathering next year, after sunstroke affected 111 animals, killing two of them.

Japan has recorded its hottest average July temperatures in over 100 years, and on Tuesday heatstroke alerts were in place in 26 out of 47 prefectures, with the mercury forecast to hit 38 Celsius in places.

At least 111 horses -- and dozens of people -- needed treatment for sunstroke at the Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima prefecture from July 29 to 31, after temperatures touched 35 degrees, the hottest in five years, organizers said.

Two of the animals died, they said.

The annual three-day event, which features more than 400 participants dressed as medieval samurai warriors fighting on horseback over flags that are shot overhead by fireworks, attracted more than 120,000 people, reports said.

Yoshichika Hirata, a member of the festival's executive committee, told AFP that changing the date of next year's event to a cooler period would be discussed at a meeting on Thursday.

"We sprinkled water on the track for the first time, as extreme heat was expected. We used three water-sprinkler cars, but water dried up quickly," Hirata said.

One horse died during last year's festival, after which a majority of riders supported a plan to change the date, according to a survey done in December.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Neigh doubt about it. The heat galloped that day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

STOP tormenting these defenseless animals!!! Datte, datte, datte sah, maitoshi doori--this is what we always do, every year, therefore [we are unable to change the schedule]...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Lost and Laughing: 5 Embarrassing Stories of Tourists in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Sushi and Sashimi

Savvy Tokyo

Keya Kurotatsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Get One Step Closer to Your Fitness Goals with AC Fit Kojimachi Studio

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 7 – 13

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Yonago Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

Let’s Play: 5 More Games for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Lakes to Visit in Japan This Summer (or at Any Time)

GaijinPot Blog

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog