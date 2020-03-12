Scrapping cherry blossom parties like taking hugs away from Italians: Koike

Preventing Japanese from gathering to enjoy cherry blossom season because of coronavirus would be like "taking hugs away from Italians," the governor of Tokyo said on Thursday.
Yuriko Koike however urged people to refrain from traditional "hanami" parties where friends and family gather under cherry blossom trees for copious quantities of food and drink.
After a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Koike said: "We discussed what to do with hanami. It is open-air. The metropolitan government wants people to admire the flowers."
"I think taking hanami away from the Japanese is like taking away hugs from Italians," she said.
"But we would like to ask people to refrain from, for example, spreading blue tarps and enjoying fun parties at Ueno Park like every year," she added, referring to a large central Tokyo park popular with revelers.
Meteorologists expect cherry blossoms to begin blooming around March 17 in Tokyo.
Koike has previously said that indoor events hosted by her organization or involving food would be postponed or cancelled between February 22 and March 15.
The Tokyo marathon earlier this month was restricted to elite athletes only but Koike and other top officials have insisted that preparations for the Olympic Games -- scheduled to open on July 24 -- are going ahead as planned.
Italy is the worst-hit country in Europe and the country has been placed on effective lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus that has killed more than 800 people in just over two weeks.
Italians have been told to keep at least a meter from each other and handshakes -- and hugs -- are frowned upon.© 2020 AFP
8 Comments
Fighto!
Stupidest analogy ever.
sakurasuki
In case she doesn't know, after lock down, Italian don't hug anymore.
powderb
And what she fails to see in her own analogy is that hugs have, in fact, been taken away from Italians.
since1981
from the looks of the photo, assuming it is recent, it doesn’t look as though people are not listening to recommendations. This said, and you all already know I’m not an Abe fan, no one will have the right to blame Abe. I watch the news (left and right media) from around the world, mostly USA (ustv247.tv). Country leaders are being blamed for the uncontrollable spread, even calling Trump racist for stating the virus is China born, criticized for stopping entry to the US from China and now criticized for not doing it sooner. The left is just all over the place on this. Companies need to close because its the right thing to do, not because the president or prime minister of the country told them to do so. Sick of hearing “it’s Abe’s fault so many people are sick in Osaka.” Try blaming the idiot that went to the live house sick! Or the people who learned about it and didn’t get tested. Or the hospitals that refuses testing. We all know from passed events that corporate does not listen to Abe! I.e overtime/overwork issues, premium Friday, and so ma y others. The public needs to stand up and do thing. Shigatanai does make things better!
zichi
Well the hugs have been taken away from the Italians and everyone must be one meter apart. All shops except for food and pharma are closed. All bars closed.
I guess she does not read the foreign press?
thepersoniamnow
LOL!
Been there, am Japanese...if theres one thing we know nothing about here, its how to give hugs.
Worst affection nation of all time! :)
tamanegi
Ridiculous analogy.
jeancolmar
Koike knows nothing about Italy or Italians. When Italy's Prime Minister announced the lockdown he was not concerned with hugs. What you got was stern stoic logic.
Luddite
Italians have been advised not to hug. The woman is an idiot.