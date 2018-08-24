Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

SDF conduct live fire drills near Mt Fuji

0 Comments
GOTEMBA

Japan's Self Defense Forces on Thursday began four days of live-fire drills at training grounds in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The annual exercise, held since 1961, comes as the government moves to expand the role of the military and boost the defense budget.

Held against the backdrop of Mt Fuji, about 2,400 soldiers took part in the exercise with about 80 tanks and armoured vehicles as well as 60 field guns and 20 helicopters.

A wide array of aircraft, artillery, tanks and helicopters fired on targets. Ground personnel fired artillery, with helicopters flying overhead.

The exercises are the biggest event staged by the Self-Defense Forces each year. On Sunday, members of the public will be invited to watch the drills. Organizers said they had received more than 150,000 applications.

RTS1YELC.jpg
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel