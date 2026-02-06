SDF deployment requested to help contain forest fire near Tokyo

Local authorities Saitama Prefecture on Friday requested the deployment of the Self-Defense Forces to control a forest fire that broke out earlier in the week.

The fire has spread across about 40 hectares of forest in Chichibu, according to local police and firefighters. While one person has sustained burns, no damage to buildings has been reported.

A police officer while on patrol on Wednesday afternoon saw smoke rising from some trees and made an emergency call to firefighters.

The following day, local authorities said that the fire had been put under control, only for it to spread again later.

Last year, Japan was hit by a series of forest fires, including one in Oita Prefecture in the country's southwest in November and another in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture in the northeast in February.

