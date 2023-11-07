SDF exercise suspended after member shows middle finger to reporters

Japan's defense minister said Tuesday the Ground Self-Defense Force's exercise at a shooting range in central Japan has been suspended due to inappropriate conduct by a member, including showing his middle finger to reporters.

The incident occurred Monday in front of the firing range in Gifu Prefecture, where a training exercise resumed the same day after an 18-year-old recruit fatally shot two instructors and injured another in June.

"It is extremely regrettable (this happened) on the day of resuming (the exercise) after preparations. We will handle the matter strictly," Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a press conference.

The GSDF member in his 20s showed a middle finger and flashed a peace sign through a vehicle window to members of the media when he entered and exited the shooting range.

The man admitted to his inappropriate conduct after seeing the footage broadcast by the press, according to Kihara.

The exercise at the firing range was suspended indefinitely Tuesday, according to the GSDF.

"We will implement thorough instructions and provide safety education again," a GSDF official said.

The male recruit, the dismissed shooter and the gun-downed victims had belonged to the same regiment based in Nagoya, central Japan, according to the GSDF.

