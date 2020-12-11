SDF nurses sent to Osaka as virus surge overwhelms facilities

Self Defense Force nurses (wearing red shirts) take part in a training session at a temporary medical facility for seriously ill COVID-19 patients in Osaka on Friday. The facility opens on Dec 15.

Seven Self-Defense Forces nurses are being dispatched to two medical facilities in Osaka Prefecture to help the health care system in the area cope with a surge in novel coronavirus cases, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Friday.

The decision comes after around 10 nurses from the Ground Self-Defense Force were sent to two medical facilities in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, another virus hotspot, earlier this week.

Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura had officially requested the SDF nurses' dispatch earlier in the day.

The nurses will be sent between next Tuesday and Dec 28 to assist in medical examinations and taking care of hospitalized patients at the two facilities, Kishi said at a press conference.

They are a new medical center opening Tuesday in Osaka city's Sumiyoshi Ward to accommodate patients showing serious coronavirus symptoms and the Osaka Prefectural Nakakawachi Emergency and Critical Care Center in Higashiosaka.

Osaka has recently been seeing a surge in virus cases.

About 73 percent of beds reserved for patients showing serious COVID-19 symptoms are now occupied, meaning Osaka Prefecture faces an imminent risk to its capacity to treat such patients. The prefectural government has also called for the dispatch of nurses from other areas in Japan.

One nurse from the National Defense Medical College with experience in the intensive care unit and two associate nurses will be assigned to the new medical facility, while one nurse and three associate nurses will be sent to the critical care center, according to the Defense Ministry.

They will undergo training on Monday to familiarize themselves with the hospital equipment before beginning support at the facilities the next day.

"We will evaluate the situation and strive to do whatever is possible within the SDF's ability," Kishi said regarding further SDF nurse dispatches across the country if requests are made.

