SDF plane carrying Japanese, S Koreans from Israel arrives in Tokyo

TOKYO

A Self-Defense Forces plane mainly carrying Japanese and South Korean nationals from Israel arrived in Tokyo on Saturday, as war rages on between the Middle East nation and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The KC-767 refueling and transport aircraft landed at Haneda airport a day after carrying 60 Japanese, 18 South Koreans and five foreign family members to Jordan from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Japan has dispatched two other SDF planes in case more Japanese citizens need to be airlifted from the Middle East. One is currently on standby in Jordan and the other is at the SDF's operating base in Djibouti in East Africa.

Hamas launched a surprise assault on Israel on Oct. 7, triggering Israeli retaliation and leading to the intensifying conflict.

Last weekend, 51 Japanese nationals were evacuated from Israel on a South Korean military transport aircraft to an air base outside Seoul, and eight more left Tel Aviv for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on a Japan-chartered flight.

