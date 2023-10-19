SDF plane evacuates 83 Japanese, S Koreans from Israel to Jordan

An Air Self-Defense Force airplane has evacuated a total of 83 people, including Japanese and South Koreans, from Israel to Jordan, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Friday.
The KC-767 refueling and transport aircraft will arrive at Haneda airport in Tokyo early Saturday, the ministry said.
Japan dispatched the air tanker and a C-2 transport airplane to Jordan and another C-2 to Djibouti in preparation for the possible evacuation of Japanese citizens from Israel amid the country's war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Before Friday, Japanese nationals were evacuated from Israel on a South Korean military transport aircraft and a Tokyo-chartered flight.© KYODO
sakurasuki
During another attempt last week, only 8 Japanese nationals use J Govt chartered plane where each person need to pay 30,000 yen. While at the same time South Korea Government give free seats to 163 South Korean nationals and 51 Japanese nationals for evacuations.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20231017/p2a/00m/0na/024000c
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/10/15/japan/politics/japanese-evacuated-israel/