SDF plane evacuates 83 Japanese, S Koreans from Israel to Jordan

An Air Self-Defense Force airplane has evacuated a total of 83 people, including Japanese and South Koreans, from Israel to Jordan, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Friday.

The KC-767 refueling and transport aircraft will arrive at Haneda airport in Tokyo early Saturday, the ministry said.

Japan dispatched the air tanker and a C-2 transport airplane to Jordan and another C-2 to Djibouti in preparation for the possible evacuation of Japanese citizens from Israel amid the country's war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Before Friday, Japanese nationals were evacuated from Israel on a South Korean military transport aircraft and a Tokyo-chartered flight.

