SDF rangers join citizens to clean Himeji Castle

Around 1,000 people, including citizen volunteers and Ground Self-Defense Force rangers, jointly engaged Wednesday in an annual end-of-year cleaning operation at Himeji Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in western Japan.
On the walls of the castle -- also known as "Heron Castle" for its white-plastered earthen walls -- standing about 45 meters above ground and 90 meters above sea level, elite GSDF rangers roped up to wipe off spider nests and dust with 5-meter-long brooms.
Citizens and other Self-Defense Forces personnel picked weeds and rubbish in squares and gardens.
First Lt Daisuke Sakai, 36, head of a GSDF ranger unit, said, "We want to make the castle pure white ahead of the new year, just as its nickname suggests."
The castle built in 1609 was recognized by the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as Japan's first World Cultural Heritage site in 1993.© KYODO
smithinjapan
"Pure white"? It was JUST renovated and repainted and opened again last year, with many saying it was TOO white! Not sure what else they can do.
Simian Lane
They look like ToyStory soldiers in that pic.
papigiulio
Indeed. I actually thought they were dolls on display at first.
inkochi
Always wondered if the people in Iga or in Koga have consultancy contracts with the SDF, in particular with the SDF Rangers.
zurcronium
Ninja!
Dan Lewis
Much cheaper than spending thousands on scaffolding. Let's the SDF practice their rappelling skills too!
Bill Wright
Beautiful landmark which draws many Japanese and world tourist annually.
Cliffy
SDF rangers. For some reason, it took me a little while to figure that out to be Self Defense Force. (Somehow I had power rangers thing came into my mind first)
socrateos
Yea. That's came to my mind when I first saw the pic.