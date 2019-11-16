Search-and-rescue operations continue in wake of typhoon

Police search a flooded area in Nagano on Monday in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused the Chikuma River to flood the area.

Search-and-rescue operations continued Monday in flood- and landslide-hit areas of Nagano and other prefectures, after Typhoon Hagibis left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Self-Defense Forces, police and firefighters were carrying out the operations after the typhoon -- which swept across central and eastern Japan on Saturday and Sunday -- left 35 people dead and 17 missing, according to the latest Kyodo News tally.

At least 100 people were injured, a number expected to rise as search-and-rescue attempts continue.

The typhoon, the season's 19th, dumped record rainfall which led to rivers bursting their banks, flooding residential districts and triggering landslides in 11 prefectures.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said 21 rivers in Nagano, Fukushima, Ibaraki and three other prefectures flooded.

In the central Japan city of Nagano, workers conducted drainage work to assess damage caused when the Chikuma River's embankment collapsed.

Those who could not return home continued to stay in shelter sites such as local schools.

Numerous areas remained without power or water.

