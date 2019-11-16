Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police search a flooded area in Nagano on Monday in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused the Chikuma River to flood the area. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Search-and-rescue operations continue in wake of typhoon

0 Comments
TOKYO

Search-and-rescue operations continued Monday in flood- and landslide-hit areas of Nagano and other prefectures, after Typhoon Hagibis left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Self-Defense Forces, police and firefighters were carrying out the operations after the typhoon -- which swept across central and eastern Japan on Saturday and Sunday -- left 35 people dead and 17 missing, according to the latest Kyodo News tally.

At least 100 people were injured, a number expected to rise as search-and-rescue attempts continue.

The typhoon, the season's 19th, dumped record rainfall which led to rivers bursting their banks, flooding residential districts and triggering landslides in 11 prefectures.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said 21 rivers in Nagano, Fukushima, Ibaraki and three other prefectures flooded.

In the central Japan city of Nagano, workers conducted drainage work to assess damage caused when the Chikuma River's embankment collapsed.

Those who could not return home continued to stay in shelter sites such as local schools.

Numerous areas remained without power or water.

Editor's note: Story will be updated throughout the day.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Horror Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #50: Typhoon Hagibis Causes Panic Buying of Tape

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 41, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kuroyu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 12-14

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Undokai: Behind The Scenes Of A Japanese Primary School Sports Day

Savvy Tokyo