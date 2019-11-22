Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An image of Iroha Akasaka released to media by Osaka police
national

Search continues for 12-year-old girl who vanished 5 days ago in Osaka

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka said Friday they have not been able to find any clues as to the whereabouts of a 12-year-old girl who vanished after leaving her home on the morning of Nov 17.

Iroha Akasaka, a sixth-grade student who lives in Osaka’s Sumiyoshi Ward, left home after eating breakfast at around 7 a.m. last Sunday and has not been seen or heard from since, Fuji TV reported. She had a smartphone with her but it has apparently been turned off.

Iroha is 150 centimeters tall with a slender build, short black hair.

Police said they have received about 40 tips regarding possible sightings of Iroha, but none of the information has led to any promising leads. On Thursday, more than 60 people searched around her neighborhood.

Police have asked anyone who may have seen Iroha since Sunday to call them at 06-6675-1234.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 47, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Health & Beauty

6 Organic Beauty Stores You Need To Visit In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

9 Great Snow Festivals to See in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Baby Names That Work in Japanese and English

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Shitenno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Kumano Sanzan (Three Grand Shrines of Kumano)

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Dare To Be Bold: 5 Ways To Rock Your Fashion In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo