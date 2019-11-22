Search continues for 12-year-old girl who vanished 5 days ago in Osaka

Police in Osaka said Friday they have not been able to find any clues as to the whereabouts of a 12-year-old girl who vanished after leaving her home on the morning of Nov 17.

Iroha Akasaka, a sixth-grade student who lives in Osaka’s Sumiyoshi Ward, left home after eating breakfast at around 7 a.m. last Sunday and has not been seen or heard from since, Fuji TV reported. She had a smartphone with her but it has apparently been turned off.

Iroha is 150 centimeters tall with a slender build, short black hair.

Police said they have received about 40 tips regarding possible sightings of Iroha, but none of the information has led to any promising leads. On Thursday, more than 60 people searched around her neighborhood.

Police have asked anyone who may have seen Iroha since Sunday to call them at 06-6675-1234.

