Search resumes for 7-year-old girl missing at Yamanashi campsite since Saturday

YAMANASHI

Police and firefighters resumed their search Tuesday morning for a 7-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday at a campsite at Doshi-mura in Yamanashi Prefecture.

Police said Misaki Ogura, who came with her family and group of about 30 friends from Narita City in Chiba Prefecture, was last seen running by herself after some other children in the woods at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Search operations were mounted on Saturday afternoon, Sunday and Monday but no trace of the girl has been found.

At the time, the girl was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans. The Yamanashi campsite is located in a mountainous area and there is a stream that runs through the woods.

