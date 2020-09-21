Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: A photo of Misaki Ogura released last September by Yamanashi prefectural police
national

Search resumes for girl who went missing at Yamanashi campsite one year ago

0 Comments
YAMANASHI

Yamanashi prefectural police on Monday began a search for a seven-year-old girl who vanished from a campsite on Sept 21 last year.

Misaki Ogura, from Narita in Chiba Prefecture, went missing at around 3:40 p.m. on Sept 21, at a mountainous campsite at Doshimura, Yamanashi Prefecture. No trace of her whereabouts has been found.

Thirty-four police searched the woods near the campsite, including a stream but nothing was found, Fuji TV reported. Misaki’s mother Tomoko handed out flyers with a photo of Misaki on them at a nearby train station. She asked that anyone with even the least bit of information contact police.  

Misaki had come to the campsite with her mother and sister in a group of about 30 people. She was last seen running by herself behind some other children after eating snacks. Her mother watched her run off and turn left into the woods. That was the last time anyone saw her. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

More than 1,700 police, Self-Defense Force personnel and volunteers searched for her, using tracker dogs and a drone equipped with a sensor capable of detecting body heat. A stream runs through the woods down the mountain but a search downstream proved fruitless. Police also checked nearby farmhouses and empty huts.

Yamanashi prefectural police ended their search on Oct 6. Police said that since Misaki’s disappearance, they have received over 3,700 reports but none turned up any clues as to what happened to the girl.

A two day search was carried out on May 8 this year. Misaki would have turned 8 on May 13.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Yamanashi police at 0554-22-0110.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Funerals In Japan: Etiquette And Rituals

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #98: Saxophone Players Serenade Midnight Passengers Stranded at Shinjuku Station

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog