Security tight for Halloween in Shibuya

Tight security was in place in Tokyo's vibrant Shibuya district on Saturday, just days before Halloween, with the famous Hachiko dog statue covered with a white curtain bearing the message that the area is "not a venue" for events.
On streets near Shibuya Station, symbolized by the Akita dog statue, police officers were on alert in anticipation of a surge in Halloween crowds, while young people, whose concerns about COVID-19 have eased, were seen donning various costumes.
This year's Halloween season comes as Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe has implored people to stay away from the popular district during the festive occasion that usually attracts large crowds of revelers, citing safety concerns.
Hasebe has amped up the messaging amid mounting fears that crowding around Shibuya's iconic scramble crossing near the station and other areas could escalate to potentially dangerous levels now that novel coronavirus restrictions have been removed.
At the diagonal crosswalk on Saturday, special police officers, dubbed "DJ police," were mobilized to guide pedestrians, providing instructions in both Japanese and English.
In an attempt to prevent young people and foreign visitors from engaging in vandalism and drunken behavior, convenience stores and supermarkets near the station have been asked by Shibuya Ward to suspend alcohol sales during the Halloween season.
The area surrounding the white curtain concealing the black statue of Hachiko, who is also well-known abroad for having inspired a U.S. film in 2009, was bustling with young people meeting up with their friends and foreign travelers.
Hidekazu Joda, a 35-year-old worker from Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo, said while wearing a zombie mask and prisoner costume, "It is unfortunate that people dressing up leave a bad impression due to poor etiquette."
A 25-year-old female company employee, who visited the Hachiko statue with her colleague from Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo in the Kanto region, said Shibuya Ward should have taken measures with more consideration for tourists.
The loyal dog won a place in the nation's heart in the 1920s for having shown up at Shibuya Station to await its deceased master's return from work every day for nine years. The U.S. film "Hachi: A Dog's Tale," starring Richard Gere, was released around the world.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
Elvis is here
I bet nothing happens. A drunk SM and a foreign YouTuber. And about 400 police. Silent night.
sakurasuki
Also foreign tourists who wish to go to Shibuya will only can see white sheet, they can thanks to 100 million yen cost measure for halloween Night in Shibuya
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20191025/p2a/00m/0na/023000c
Even hachiko never be harm over several years but paranoid bureaucrat just do many things that unrelated to Halloween measures, in fact what they do with that sheets is shrinking Shibuya spaces and make more cramped
englisc aspyrgend
Killjoys out in force, instead of managing it so as to provide a safe, enjoyable, fun experience for everyone.
The rest of the word seems able to manage these mass moments , so I can only assume there is something “special” about crowds of Japanese that makes this impossible, or alternatively those responsible recognise they are too incompetent to do the job.
dagon
Police and quasi security outnumbering costume wearers.
With loudspeakers and bullhorns blaring the repetitive hectoring , useless announcements. Barriers with the Halloween prohibition signage in awkward English placed everywhere.
Mayor Hasebe succeeded in turning Shibuya into a kind of haunted dystopian 1984 attraction.
Elvis is here
Halloween in Shibuya is old hat.
Shibuya doesn't want it and considering the Korean disaster last year, we can hardly blame them.
Time to move on.
sakurasuki
Closing streets is common in many area in Tokyo for festival that being granted permission by local government. They only thing they don't like Shibuya Haloween because they just can't make money from it, where many Japanese festival they'll have food stall that sales overprice things for one piece of meal.
リッチ
The response is so dangerous. People are not sheep and cows to be forced into confined spaces and the crowed control measure were only endangering normal walking and viewing of the city. While shibuya has always been busy the lack of thought about basic safety in a mass transport areas. Complete overreaction and I hope all that money comes directly out of the mayors income. Not one tax dollar should be used for such nonsense.
falseflagsteve
Only in Tokyo it seems, where the mindless leaders behave like immature and regressive nut jobs. So glad I don’t live there and after visiting countless times, I’m sure im right, you see.
gogogo
I get it for safety, but is sure looks like the anti fun police.