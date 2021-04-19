Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Pixabay
national

Segways soon to be permitted on public roads and new rules in the works for electric scooters

0 Comments
By Ingrid Tsai, SoraNews24
TOKYO

In terms of public transportation, what you have access to is dependent on where you live. Naturally, some folks prefer to take matters into their own hands, or out of necessity, to purchase and travel by car, motorbike, and/or breakfast bus. And with the advent of new transportation technology, such as electric bicycles, electric scooters, and Segways, Japan’s National Police Agency (NPA) has decided to move forward in rewriting the rules for smaller electric vehicles, while also unbanning the Segway from public roads.

Previously, the rules which applied to your electric non-automobile vehicle depended on what kind you had. For example, Segways were only permitted in designated areas, typically a park, and one had to have a driver’s license to operate one, whereas electric scooters could not be ridden if they exceeded a speed of 15 kilometers per hour.

However, with new considerations underway, the NPA is currently determining what regulations stay and which ones get revised. So far, the NPA has chosen to sort smaller electric vehicles into three categories, each with their own specific guidelines. The categories are vehicles which travel at least or below 6 kilometers per hour, vehicles which travel at least or below 15 kilometers per hour, and vehicles which travel over 15 kilometers per hour.

For the first category, vehicles which travel at least or below 6 kilometers per hour, these are allowed on sidewalks and don’t require a driver’s license. Curiously enough, they also include self-moving vehicles such as mobility support and automatic delivery robots.

For the second category, vehicles which travel at least or below 15 km/hr, including Segways and electric scooters, are now operable without a driver’s license. Furthermore, folks can choose to either ride them in designated bike lanes or even car lanes. However, once your electric, two-wheeled vehicle hits past that 15-kilometers-per-hour range, then you need a license, plus you can only drive in car lanes.

The NPA also aims to include language in the new rules to encourage people to wear helmets while on the go.

While these new considerations are only from the NPA’s interim report, a report with the finalized regulations should be available by March 2022.

Sources: Asahi Shimbun via Yahoo! News Japan, NHK News Web

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Super compact, foldable electric motorcycle soon to be available in stores in Japan

-- Japanese researchers redesign electric car to go farther than ever before on a single charge

-- China is trying to build an empire of electric cars—but the strategy has one huge flaw that will benefit Tesla

© SoraNews24

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo