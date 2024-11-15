 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Seized Ferrari fetches record ¥170 mil in Japan public auction

1 Comment
TOKYO

A Ferrari seized from a delinquent taxpayer has fetched an online public auction record of 171 million yen, Japan's National Tax Agency said Friday.

The Regional Tokyo Taxation Bureau put the gunmetal-grey F12tdf, with a travel distance of about 1,500 kilometers, on the auction block with a starting price of 71.3 million yen, according to the agency.

The bureau auctioned off another Ferrari earlier this year for approximately 94.3 million yen. That time, the minimum bidding price of the Italian luxury car was 56.8 million yen.

Under the national tax collection law, an internet auction is among the procedures for selling seized assets to collect unpaid taxes.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Overpaid by about 70 million yen. Yikes.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Alternatives to the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Kimono Turned Into Graceful Modern Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

Karasawa Cirque

GaijinPot Travel

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Contraception in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel