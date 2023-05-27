Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conducts an artillery live-fire drill at the GSDF's Higashifuji training site near Mt Fuji in Shizuoka Prefecture on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Ground Self Defense Force conducts live fire drill

SHIZUOKA

Japan's Ground Self Defense Force on Saturday held a live-fire drill at its training grounds near Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The annual exercise, held since 1961, comes as the government moves to expand the role of the Self-Defense Forces and boost the defense budget.

About 3,400 GSDF personnel participated, using 70 tanks, amphibious vehicles, drones and V22 Osprey aircraft. Some 57 tons of live ammunition worth 1.07 billion yen were used, the defense ministry said.

The exercise was based on the scenario of retaking one of Japan’s southern islands that had been invaded by enemy forces.

The exercise is the biggest event staged by the Ground Self-Defense Force each year. About 20,000 members of the public, chosen by lottery, were invited to watch the drills which were also live-streamed.

No doubt China will find a paranoid way of using this as proof that Japan is targetting it. Wait for the regular sermons.

