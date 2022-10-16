Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Sendai aquarium hopes to see Commerson's dolphin breed

0 Comments
SENDAI

An aquarium in northeastern Japan hopes to see its black-and-white Commerson's dolphin, the oldest of six such dolphins in the country, give birth after welcoming a 7-year-old male from an aquarium in central Japan earlier this year.

At Sendai Umino-Mori Aquarium in Miyagi Prefecture, Sarah, the 31-year-old female, and Light, the male, can be seen swimming together and appearing to stroke each other with their pectoral fins, attracting fans including from outside the prefecture.

Commerson's dolphins are nicknamed panda dolphins because of the black and white patterns on their bodies. Around 1.5 meters long, the dolphins are found in cold seas in the Strait of Magellan at the tip of South America and around the Kerguelen Islands in the Indian Ocean.

Seventeen Commerson's dolphins came to Japan from Chile in 1987. Today, apart from the pair in Sendai, four are at Toba Aquarium in Mie Prefecture, from where Light came in May.

Sarah was born in the now-closed Marinepia Matsushima Aquarium in Miyagi in 1991 and has successfully given birth three times. Since her partner died in 2019, she had been alone.

Sarah is calm and gentle, while Light is active and curious and plays with a toy, according to Mako Terasawa, who takes care of the dolphins at the Sendai aquarium.

While it is said that breeding at ages above 20 becomes difficult, Terasawa remains hopeful. The two dolphins have "good chemistry," she said.

Terasawa added that she hopes visitors will "see the differences in their personalities" and the way they swim together.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Good Jamaican Jerk Dishes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Kansai Adventures to Try This Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

Follow the Blue Line: Five Must-Ride National Cycling Routes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo