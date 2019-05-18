Serious side effects of cancer drug Verzenio suspected in Japan

Japan's health ministry has warned medical personnel of a potential side effect of breast cancer drug Verzenio on the lungs after 14 patients in the country taking the drug developed a serious lung disease and three of them died.

Of the 14 cases, the drug's adverse effects were suspected in at least four of them including one that died, according to the ministry. The drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co received approval for sale in Japan in September last year and was released in November.

Some 2,000 patients in Japan are estimated to have used the oral drug since its release, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Verzenio is a drug for blocking certain molecules involved in promoting the growth of cancer cells.

© KYODO