Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Serious side effects of cancer drug Verzenio suspected in Japan

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's health ministry has warned medical personnel of a potential side effect of breast cancer drug Verzenio on the lungs after 14 patients in the country taking the drug developed a serious lung disease and three of them died.

Of the 14 cases, the drug's adverse effects were suspected in at least four of them including one that died, according to the ministry. The drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co received approval for sale in Japan in September last year and was released in November.

Some 2,000 patients in Japan are estimated to have used the oral drug since its release, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Verzenio is a drug for blocking certain molecules involved in promoting the growth of cancer cells.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Did some checking on this drug and now wondering if the women were properly examined to determine if they were good candidates to take this drug. Not everyone with breast cancer are candidates for this drug.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Uncategorized

Where to See Kagura Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Culture

This Japanese TV Show Panelist Is Being Praised for Calling Out An Offensive Segment about Gender

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #31: A Sticky Situation

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo’s Top Summer 2019 International School Programs For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Hachinohe Sansha Taisai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks