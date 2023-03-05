Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Map showing the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands in the East China Sea claimed by Japan and China Photo: AFP
national

7 missing after boat capsizes off disputed Senkaku islands

TOKYO

Japan's coast guard said Monday it was searching for seven people missing after their boat capsized and was spotted in waters off the Tokyo-controlled Senkaku islands, which are also claimed by China.

The overturned boat was spotted on Sunday afternoon, drifting in waters north of the islands by a Japanese navy patrol in the area, coast guard spokesman Keisuke Nakao told AFP.

The crew are one Taiwanese and six Indonesians, he added.

"We have been searching the area with patrol ships and helicopters since receiving the information at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday" from the Maritime Self-Defense Force, he said.

Local media in Japan said the boat was Taiwanese, but the coast guard said it had few details yet on the vessel, though it "seems to be a fishing boat".

Nakao said Japanese authorities were coordinating with their counterparts in Taiwan, which also lays claim to the Senkakus. Beijing calls the uninhabited territory the Diaoyu Islands.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japan really should establish a Naval Rescue Station on the Senkaku islands. Easy answer to all this trouble.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sure, or a tuna flakes production facility for a few years and then be abandoned. That would establish ownership for all to see.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

