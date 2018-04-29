Several bear sightings reported in Maebashi, Gunma Pref

Gunma prefectural police are warning residents of Maebashi City after a series of bear sightings were reported on Sunday.

According to police, at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, a resident of Fujimimachi notified police that a bear was spotted in the bushes, Fuji TV reported. Later in the day, there were three other bear sightings in the vicinity. Police believe the animal was the same Asian black bear.

Police have set up designated areas to try and capture the bear, and beefed up patrols.

