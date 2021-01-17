Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

No. of hospitalized coronavirus patients at record high in Japan

1 Comment
TOKYO

More than 5,700 new coronavirus cases were confirmed across Japan on Sunday, with the number of hospitalized patients with serious symptoms topping 970 to hit a record high, authorities said.

The daily increase of infections compares with rises of more than 7,000 marked Friday and Saturday, a Kyodo News tally based on official data showed.

Tokyo confirmed an additional 1,592 infections, the metropolitan government said.

The capital sees the seven-day rolling average of new cases at a relatively high 1,503.7, as a third wave of infections is straining the medical system nationwide.

1 Comment
Next step: Government begins making private hospitals (which make up most in Japan) to accept Covid patients.

I feel like the main problem here is that since the industry is privatized, the hospitals dont want to treat Corona. It doesnt make money and has a bad rep.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It was up to 100,000 in France last AprilMay if I am not wrong.

A country like Japan being able to put millions for Go To should handle this. I think it is around 30,000 hospitalized right now

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

