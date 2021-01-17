No. of hospitalized coronavirus patients at record high in Japan

More than 5,700 new coronavirus cases were confirmed across Japan on Sunday, with the number of hospitalized patients with serious symptoms topping 970 to hit a record high, authorities said.
The daily increase of infections compares with rises of more than 7,000 marked Friday and Saturday, a Kyodo News tally based on official data showed.
Tokyo confirmed an additional 1,592 infections, the metropolitan government said.
The capital sees the seven-day rolling average of new cases at a relatively high 1,503.7, as a third wave of infections is straining the medical system nationwide.© KYODO
thepersoniamnow
Next step: Government begins making private hospitals (which make up most in Japan) to accept Covid patients.
I feel like the main problem here is that since the industry is privatized, the hospitals dont want to treat Corona. It doesnt make money and has a bad rep.
didou
It was up to 100,000 in France last AprilMay if I am not wrong.
A country like Japan being able to put millions for Go To should handle this. I think it is around 30,000 hospitalized right now