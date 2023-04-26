Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Severed fingertip of delivery worker found on street

KYOTO

Kyoto Prefectural Police say that a severed fingertip found on a street in Maizuru City belongs to a male delivery worker.

According to police, the delivery worker, who is in his 60s, was making deliveries on Monday when his finger got caught in the vehicle’s back door, causing the tip to be severed, Kyodo News reported. He continued working despite the injury.

The severed fingertip measures two centimeters with a fingernail attached. Police managed to identify the delivery worker after reviewing street surveillance footage from the area.

An elementary school student heading home saw the fingertip on the street at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday. The child’s mother reported the finding to police.

Police said the man went home after work and did not seek medical help.

He continued working despite the injury.

This is a sick society.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

The writer believes that 2cm missing from a finger including the nail is a fingertip?

What?

The man continued working and didn't seek medical help?

Why?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Bleeding profusely, in great pain... why would someone NOT seek medical help? Mad

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Unlike every other man, he wasn’t lying when he said “Just the tip!”

Juvenile humor aside, pretty tough (and dedicated!) to finish his shift and go home.

Probably broke as well…

0 ( +1 / -1 )

