Severed fingertip of delivery worker found on street

Kyoto Prefectural Police say that a severed fingertip found on a street in Maizuru City belongs to a male delivery worker.

According to police, the delivery worker, who is in his 60s, was making deliveries on Monday when his finger got caught in the vehicle’s back door, causing the tip to be severed, Kyodo News reported. He continued working despite the injury.

The severed fingertip measures two centimeters with a fingernail attached. Police managed to identify the delivery worker after reviewing street surveillance footage from the area.

An elementary school student heading home saw the fingertip on the street at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday. The child’s mother reported the finding to police.

Police said the man went home after work and did not seek medical help.

