 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Elderly people walk at a temple in Tokyo. Image: REUTERS file
national

Share of population aged 65 or older hits record high 29.4 percent: gov't

1 Comment
TOKYO

The share of Japan's population aged 65 or older reached a record 29.4 percent, the highest among nations with populations of over 40 million, the government estimated Sunday.

Of the 36.19 million elderly in the rapidly aging country, those with jobs rose for the 21st straight year to a record 9.3 million, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said, as Japan marks Respect for the Aged Day on Monday.

The ratio means one in seven workers in Japan is elderly. The industrial safety and health law, revised in May, obliges companies to improve working conditions for senior employees as the risk of work-related injuries rises with age.

While Japan's population aged 65 or older totaled 15.68 million men and 20.51 million women, the combined figure was 50,000 fewer than a year earlier, the ministry said.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research projects Japan's senior population will climb to 39.28 million in 2040, or 34.8 percent of the total, underscoring demographic pressures as the 1971-74 second baby boom generation enters old age.

Among countries with populations of 40 million or more, Italy trails Japan with 25.1 percent aged 65 or older, followed by Germany at 23.7 percent.

Japan showed a particularly high rate of people aged 75 or older at 17.2 percent, compared with other nations with large senior populations, according to the government.

The ministry also said most elderly workers in 2024 were part-time or contract employees, with many employed in wholesale and retail businesses.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Another elephant in the room, is how much money government really need to support this? How big percentage of people from productive age salary will be taken from they monthly paycheck.

In 2011 Japan has 2.6 worker for every retiree.

https://www.if.org.uk/2011/06/25/intergenerational-issues-in-japan/

.

Now Japan only has 1.3 worker for every retiree.

https://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/handbook/pdf/2024all.pdf

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Polite Japanese Phrases to Use at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Micro-Apartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Bamboo Forests in Kyoto That Aren’t Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Letters from Japan: “Getting Older in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo: A Must-See Exhibit for Design Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sustainable Fashion Brands in Japan That Use Natural Materials

Savvy Tokyo

Indian Workers in Japan: How 50,000 Jobs Are Opening Up for Indians

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Supporting Your Child In The Japanese School System

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tarumae Garo

GaijinPot Travel