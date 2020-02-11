Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Shibuya's train-car tourist info center to be relocated to Akita

0 Comments
TOKYO

An old train car that has been serving as a tourist information center outside Tokyo's busy Shibuya station is to be relocated to the northeastern Japan birthplace of Hachiko, the famously loyal dog immortalized in a nearby statue.

The train car, a Tokyu Railways carriage of a type in service from the 1950s to 1980s, has been part of Hachiko Square in front of the station since 2006, just opposite the statue of Hachiko.

The dog won a place in the nation's heart in the 1920s for having shown up at the station to await its deceased master's return from work every day for nine years.

Its statue in the major entertainment district has become one of the most popular meeting places in the Japanese capital.

As the dog was originally from Odate in Akita Prefecture, the northeastern city and Shibuya have had maintained friendly ties. The two municipalities recently agreed to relocate the train car to Odate as the square prepares to undergo renovation as part of a major facelift Shibuya is undergoing, including the erection of a number of skyscrapers around the station.

The carriage, nicknamed "green frog" due to its color, is expected to be removed in early June. In Odate, it will be used as a resting space for visitors from July in a sightseeing facility promoting the internationally popular Akita breed of dog.

Hachiko inspired the 2009 film "Hachi: A Dog's Tale," starring Richard Gere and released around the world.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “I’m Confused – How Does He Feel About Me?”

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #67: Dealing With Chikan

GaijinPot Blog