Shibuya New Year’s Eve countdown event canceled for 3rd straight year

The Shibuya New Year’s Eve Countdown Executive Committee has announced the cancelation of this year's event at Tokyo’s famous scramble crossing for the third consecutive year.
In a statement posted on the Shibuya Ward website, the executive committee said that the event, which drew tens of thousands of people each year until 2019, could cause a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Although the number of infections has stabilized this year, the committee decided to cancel the event due to concerns about spreading the highly contagious Omicron variant.
With cooperation from the viral video-sharing app TikTok, ward officials will create videos urging young people to refrain from visiting the area for countdown celebrations.
Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe said, “The situation remains unpredictable. Drinking in public spaces will be prohibited in parks and streets around Shibuya Station during the year-end and New Year holiday season. I urge people to refrain from visiting outdoor venues for countdown celebrations.”© Japan Today
TriniinJapan
Meanwhile the rest of the world has moved in..,How Lame. They continue to keep Japanese people living in fear.
didou
For young people partying at Shibuya, should be read:
’could cause a cold »
Monty
Drinking in public spaces will be prohibited in parks and streets around Shibuya Station during the year-end and New Year holiday season
Why?
Because of a probably bad behaviour of drunken people or because of the stupid mindset of some people, that stop drinking will stop Covid?
And Parks and streets are open air!
Look at the Octoberfest this year in Germany. Look and learn!
And how many more years will they continue with this stupid rule?
Corona will never go away. It will always be here.
So will they continue with this stupid rule forever?
Gazman
‘I urge people to refrain from visiting outdoor venues for countdown celebrations’……brilliant, let’s all meet up indoors where there’s much more chance of spreading a virus compared to outside! Do these people have to pass some form of ‘idiot training’ before they get the job?
TokyoLiving
Good, well done Tokyo !!..
If you want to be in Japan, you have to follow the laws whether you like it or not.
TokyoJoe
Pathetic. Glacial speed again getting over covid. Japan, last country in the world to get back to normal.
Monty
I urge people to refrain from visiting outdoor venues for countdown celebrations
But on the other hand, they want tourists to come back.
Do these people have to pass some form of ‘idiot training’ before they get the job?
Absolutely!
But I am wondering who is the instructor?
Numan
The local government has been using this to change the behavior, and thus the image of Shibuya. They hope to do what Roppongi did a decade ago. They want more corporate businesses setting up offices and high-end shops/restaurants with less bars, clubs, and love hotels.
Shinjuku also used the mosquito spread virus to remove the homeless then renovated Chuo park before the Olympics.
There will always be people who have certain vices. They need somewhere to go to get them. Cleaning up Shibuya will push it somewhere else. Of course, they want the poor areas of the city to take these problems.