Shibuya New Year’s Eve countdown event canceled for 3rd straight year

The Shibuya New Year’s Eve Countdown Executive Committee has announced the cancelation of this year's event at Tokyo’s famous scramble crossing for the third consecutive year.

In a statement posted on the Shibuya Ward website, the executive committee said that the event, which drew tens of thousands of people each year until 2019, could cause a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Although the number of infections has stabilized this year, the committee decided to cancel the event due to concerns about spreading the highly contagious Omicron variant.

With cooperation from the viral video-sharing app TikTok, ward officials will create videos urging young people to refrain from visiting the area for countdown celebrations.

Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe said, “The situation remains unpredictable. Drinking in public spaces will be prohibited in parks and streets around Shibuya Station during the year-end and New Year holiday season. I urge people to refrain from visiting outdoor venues for countdown celebrations.”

© Japan Today