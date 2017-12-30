Shibuya crossing to hold big countdown event on New Year's Eve

By Meg Murphy, SoraNews24

For many people in Japan, the new year is usually rung in quietly, while spending time at home with family, watching the "Kohaku" singing competition on TV, or eating toshikoshi soba noodles and other tasty traditional treats.

Still, there are those who like to get out there and celebrate with a bit more pomp and circumstance, and if that happens to be more your style, then Tokyo is the place to be this December 31, for the second year of the big Shibuya crossing countdown event.

The event, sponsored by Coca Cola, drew 67,000 people to Japan’s busiest intersection last New Year’s Eve for the first year of the event, and the festivities are back again for 2017-2018. A countdown video will be broadcast on the large digital billboards surrounding the crossing, and special photo booths will be set up in the area for event-goers to take commemorative photos.

▼ Like last year, the streets will be closed off to traffic, allowing pedestrians to fill the intersection.

This year, an event stage will be set up in front of the famous Shibuya 109 department store, where the final countdown will be lead. On the day of the event, original Coca Cola hats, glow bracelets, and other Coke goods will be handed out for free in the Shibuya 109 area.

Extending the celebration beyond the midnight countdown, those with the Coke ON app on their phone will have the chance to earn one of 100,000 free drink tickets during the campaign period, from 6 a.m. January 1 through 5 p.m. January 5. The drink ticket can then be exchanged for one bottle of any Coke product, redeemable at “Smartphone vending machines” located across Japan, until midnight, January 19.

Last year’s event was a huge success, and it seems like they’re working to make this year’s even better, so if you’re looking for something to do in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve, Shibuya crossing is the place to be.

Source: PRTIMES

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Self-freezing bottled Coca-Cola now available at convenience store vending machines in Japan

-- Sailor Moon cosplay event in Tokyo provides costumes for all five Scouts, pro photographer

-- Traditional Japanese New Year’s decorations with a Mad Max theme? WHAT A LOVELY DAY!

External Link

https://en.rocketnews24.com/2017/12/28/whats-the-best-way-to-ring-in-the-new-year-in-tokyo-try-the-countdown-event-at-shibuya-crossing/

© SoraNews24