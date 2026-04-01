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Shibuya introduces on-the-spot fines for littering and mandatory trash bins in stores

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TOKYO

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo will partially revise and enforce the  Ordinance for Creating a Clean Shibuya Together from Wednesday.

In a statement, the ward said the revision is a landmark initiative aimed at addressing the growing littering problem associated with the sharp increase in visitors, including inbound foreign tourists, by introducing measures such as on-the-spot collection of fines and mandatory trash bin installation for stores. In addition, to ensure smooth collection of penalties, cashless payment will also be accepted.

Main points of the ordinance revision 

-- On-the-spot collection of a 2,000-yen fine for littering throughout the entire city.

-- Planned to begin on June 1.

-- Application of fines will begin in June following a public awareness period.

-- Mandatory installation of trash bins for food and beverage retail stores, primarily in the  areas around Shibuya, Harajuku and Ebisu stations.

-- Planned to begin on April 1

-- After request, order, and public announcement procedures, a fine of 50,000 yen will  be imposed on rule breakers.

Patrol staff with multilingual capabilities, including English, Chinese, and Korean, will be  deployed to ensure the enforcement is easy to understand, fair, and effective regardless of  nationality.

Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe said: “Shibuya is an international city visited by many people from around the world. While that vibrancy is something we take pride in, we must also fulfill our responsibility to protect the  urban environment. Through this ordinance revision, we have made the rules clearer.

"At the same time, we have established a system that enables appropriate action to be taken on the spot in the event of violations. Through the immediate collection of fines and support for  cashless payment, we aim to achieve fairer and more effective enforcement. We ask everyone who visits Shibuya, regardless of nationality, to follow the city’s rules. Shibuya will  continue to make responsible choices as a city where vibrancy and order coexist.”

Compared with Shibuya’s resident population of approximately 240,000, its daytime traffic exceeds more than double that figure, and since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of visitors from Japan and abroad has risen sharply. As a result, littering associated with eating and drinking — especially around stations and entertainment districts — has become  increasingly noticeable, and deterioration of the urban environment has emerged as a major  issue.

Until now, the city has centered its efforts on promoting the etiquette of “taking your own trash home with you,” but with the current sharp increase in pedestrian traffic, a response relying  solely on awareness-raising has reached its limits. Against this backdrop, Shibuya officials said there was a need to make the rules clearer and create a framework that would enable effective enforcement. In light of these circumstances, this revision is intended to clarify the rules and ensure effective measures through steps such as the immediate collection of fines for littering and the mandatory installation of trash bins at food and beverage retail stores.

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