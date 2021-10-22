Shibuya mayor urges Halloween revelers to stay away

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo is asking Halloween revelers to stay away from its famous scramble crossing again this year, as worries mount over a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Over the years, the Shibuya scramble crossing has attracted tens of thousands of people in costumes at Halloween but events were canceled last year due to the coronavirus.

Although the Tokyo metropolitan government will lift coronavirus restrictions on restaurants and bars from Monday, meaning they can stay open longer and serve alcohol until later, authorities are worried that increased nightlife activity may lead to a possible sixth wave in coronavirus cases.

Foot traffic in the Shibuya has been increasing by as much as 30% over the past two weekends since the state of emergency was lifted, and with Halloween falling on a weekend, Shibuya Ward authorities are worried about big crowds.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Shibuya Ward Mayor Ken Hasebe urged people not to gather at the scramble crossing and asked them to instead enjoy Halloween at home.

While there will be no mandatory restrictions, Hasebe asked people who do come to Shibuya to exercise self-restraint and not drink too much alcohol.

Police said there will be about 100 officers on duty on Oct 30 and Oct 31 to disperse any large gatherings and to make sure no one gets carried away with drunken revelry.

The police will also check parks and streets near Shibuya Station to make sure there are no drinking parties.

