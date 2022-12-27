Shibuya New Year’s Eve countdown event canceled for 3rd consecutive year

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo has announced the cancelation of its 2022-2023 event near Shibuya Station for the third consecutive year.

Ward officials said they called off the popular countdown event to prevent a cluster of COVID-19 infections that might occur if massive crowds gather around the station.

Before the pandemic, the countdown event at Tokyo’s famous scramble crossing intersection was held annually on New Year’s Eve, attracting thousands of revelers.

The large-screen displays overlooking Shibuya’s scramble crossing will stop broadcasting at 11 p.m. on Dec 31.

Additionally, drinking alcohol in public spaces will be prohibited near streets around Shibuya Station from 9 p.m. on December 31 to 3 a.m. on January 1. The ward has asked convenience stores and nearby drinking establishments to refrain from selling alcoholic beverages during those hours.

In a statement on the ward website, Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe said: “While the area will not be adding anything to the New Year festivities, if you still plan to celebrate here, please observe good manners and morals.”

© Japan Today