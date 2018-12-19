Shibuya calls for stores to refrain from selling alcohol in glass bottles on New Year's Eve

To prepare for the upcoming New Year’s countdown event, Shibuya Ward in Tokyo is asking convenience stores to refrain from selling alcoholic drinks in glass bottles from 9 p.m. on Dec 31 until 6 a.m. on Jan 1.
The request comes after an escalating series of alcohol-fueled pranks during Halloween revelry at the scramble crossing each night between Oct 28 and Oct 31, Fuji TV reported.
Taking this into account, the ward sent letters to 24 stores including convenience stores near Shibuya Station, asking them to refrain from selling alcohol in glass bottles on New Year’s Eve. However, alcohol will still be available from vending machines.
This is the first time for the ward to take preventive measures for the New Year countdown event. Shibuya is a popular New Year’s Eve spot but police said it is not as chaotic as Halloween.
A Shibuya Ward spokesperson said, “We want to make the countdown into an event everyone can enjoy. We hope everyone will follow the rules and not spoil the fun for others.”© Japan Today
Yubaru
It's easy to deal with the vending machines! Unplug them for a night!
The way this sounds is like they are asking the store to not sell any alcohol, but I am guessing what they wanted to write is that alcohol will still be available in "GLASS" bottles from vending machines!
Alistair Carnell
Only bottles ? Has no one ever participated in alcohol-fuelled pranks after supping on a few 9% cans of chu-hi, one wonders.
HollisBrown
Yeah, because it was the glass bottles that caused that kei truck to be overturned on Halloween wasn't it...
stepoutsidethebox
Kinda sounds like a no brainier. Honestly while I think its great that you can drink in public in Japan, why are glass allowed bottles allowed in public. In places in the USA, like New Orleans, where its legal to drink in public, as long as you are not drinking out of a glass. Its pretty simple law to enact. You are free to sell alcohol in glass all you want, but if you are seen consuming alcohol out of glass container, you get a ticket. Short, simple, common sense law if you ask me.
hooktrunk2
Does Dom Perignon come in a can?
papigiulio
Why don't they just stop selling alcohol except beaujoulais or champagne in that area for that night. Of course people would get their alcohol from somewhere else but I guess it could help.
TokyoTelegraph
So I guess it's just cans of beer and chu-hai, and tetra-pak sake and shouchu on offer at the convenience stores then;-)
wanderlust
WIll makers suddenly start selling it in plastic bottles, or cardboard tetrapak containers like milk?
showchinmono
It used to be pleasant area to spend X'mas or New Year Eve, now it is just ugly zoo
Insane Wayne
The Sake and that other stuff will explode at the potential loss of a few hundred yen and the ward will bow deeply and say SORRYYYYYYYYY !! This has probably already happened. Then they will glare at each other and get drunk.
Disillusioned
Guess people won't be drinking Zima or Stollies on New Years Eve in Shibuya. I think it is a great initiative, but impossible to achieve unless enforced restrictions are put in place. Anybody who purchases alcohol sold in glass bottles should be made to poor it into a cup or into a plastic bottle, like they do at concerts. That'll never happen though. It's just another 'urge' initiative. A great idea, but lacks any legislation to be enforced.
Ex_Res
