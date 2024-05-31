Shibuya Ward in Tokyo plans to extend night street drinking ban all year-round

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo plans to enact an ordinance banning street drinking all year-round from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ward has already placed restrictions on street drinking for Halloween and New Year's Eve since 2019, but now intends to submit a bill to the local assembly this month to extend the restriction for the entire year. If enacted, it will go into effect from Oct 1.

However, the restriction carries no penalty or fines. Instead, police patrols will issue warnings to anyone they see drinking alcohol on streets and in parks in the ward.

Shibuya Mayor Hasebe Ken said, "We have strengthened patrols and other measures over the past year, but when people do drink, we want them to enjoy themselves inside a bar,” NHK reported.

