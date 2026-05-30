Shibuya Ward in Tokyo to impose ¥2,000 on-the-spot fines for littering from June 1

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo will introduce ¥2,000 on-the-spot fines for littering from Monday.

The fines are part of a revision to the Ordinance for Creating a Clean Shibuya Together which was enacted in April.

Previously, Shibuya Ward patrol officers collected 2,000 yen on the spot from people found smoking on the street.

From June 1, the number of patrol officers will be increased, with a maximum of 50 officers to strengthen enforcement against littering. In addition, to ensure smooth collection of penalties, cashless payment will also be accepted.

Patrol staff with multilingual capabilities, including English, Chinese and Korean, will be deployed to ensure the enforcement is easy to understand, fair, and effective regardless of nationality.

In a statement, the ward said the revision is a landmark initiative aimed at addressing the growing littering problem associated with the sharp increase in visitors, including inbound foreign tourists.

The ward has also mandated trash bin installation for food and beverage retail stores, primarily in the areas around Shibuya, Harajuku and Ebisu stations.

Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe said in a statement: “Shibuya is an international city visited by many people in Japan and from around the world. While that vibrancy is something we take pride in, we must also fulfill our responsibility to protect the urban environment. Through this ordinance revision, we have made the rules clearer.

"We ask everyone who visits Shibuya, regardless of nationality, to follow the city’s rules. Shibuya will continue to make responsible choices as a city where vibrancy and order coexist.”

Compared with Shibuya’s resident population of approximately 240,000, its daytime traffic exceeds more than double that figure, ward officials say. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of visitors from around Japan and abroad has risen sharply. As a result, littering associated with eating and drinking — especially around stations and entertainment districts — has become increasingly noticeable, and deterioration of the urban environment has emerged as a major issue.

Until now, the city has centered its efforts on promoting the etiquette of “taking your own trash home with you,” but with the current sharp increase in pedestrian traffic, a response relying solely on awareness-raising has reached its limits.

Against this backdrop, Shibuya officials said there was a need to make the rules clearer and create a framework that would enable effective enforcement.

© Japan Today