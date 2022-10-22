Shibuya Ward to ban drinking in public spaces during Halloween period

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo will prohibit drinking of alcohol in public spaces such as streets, sidewalks and in parks between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. during the Halloween period from Oct 28-Nov 1.

The restrictions will apply to the iconic scramble crossing, Center-gai, Dogenzaka and Miyashita Park. Convenience stores will be asked to voluntarily refrain from selling alcohol.

However, unlike the last two years, revelers are not being asked to stay away as a countermeasure against the coronavirus. Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe said he hopes people will celebrate Halloween in an orderly manner.

Besides police, the ward will have 100 security officers on patrol on Oct 29-31.

Digital signs and posters in Japanese and English have already been put up inside Shibuya Station and outside, asking people not to engage in rowdy behavior.

Prior to the coronavirus, the Shibuya scramble crossing attracted tens of thousands of people in costumes at Halloween, turning the night into a giant cosplay event. But it created problems for traffic as well as nearby businesses whose entrances were blocked. There was also a lot of trash, such as bottles and cans, that had to be cleaned up on Nov 1.

© Japan Today