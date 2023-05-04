Shiga Prefecture hoping Austria-shaped Lake Biwa makes tourism splash

Japan's western prefecture of Shiga is looking to attract patriotic Austrian tourists who may be interested in visiting Lake Biwa, given the revelation on social media that the spectacular body of water bears a resemblance in shape to the European nation.

The Shiga prefectural government decided to set its promotional sights on Austria, spurred on by a Twitter post by the Austrian National Tourist Office's Japanese-language account that pointed out Lake Biwa, Japan's largest lake, and Austria "are to say the least, like two peas in a pod."

The post has attracted around 5,000 likes and various positive comments since it was made on July 1, 2021.

The account tweeted that day due to it being designated as Lake Biwa Day in 1981 in commemoration of the first anniversary of the enforcement of a local ordinance to impose regulations on the discharge of nitrogen and phosphorus, which had been causing the water to become overly nutrient-rich.

"Many people do not know Shiga Prefecture but as the shape (of Lake Biwa) resembles that of Austria, I hope people would become interested," said Shoji Onuma, Shiga prefectural government's senior official, at a tourism fair in Vienna in March.

The prefectural government set up a stand at the Japan booth at the fair, offering tastings of green tea and Japanese sake manufactured in Shiga and introducing Lake Biwa.

Lake Biwa is one of the world's oldest lakes, with a surface area of 670 square kilometers and rich biodiversity of around 1,100 or more species of animals and plants.

It is a popular tourist destination with people seeking nature and outdoor activities, especially cyclists who can take on a 235-km circumnavigation of the lake.

While in Austria, Onuma and other prefectural officials visited Lake Neusiedl in the state of Burgenland in the eastern part of the central European country and exchanged views with local officials about tourism and the popularity of cycling around the lake.

Onuma hopes to establish a sister city-like relationship between Shiga and Burgenland.

Shiga wants to promote cycling around Lake Biwa, said Onuma, who wore a T-shirt with images of Lake Biwa and Austria side by side at the Vienna fair.

Melissa Konig, a university student who visited the fair, said she wants to visit Japan in the future.

"If there is time, I might also go to Shiga," she said, given it looks like a "nice and green place."

"I like nature and cycling...so why not?"

© KYODO