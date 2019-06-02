Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shimabara city marks 28th anniversary of Fugen Peak disaster

NAGASAKI

The city of Shimabara, Nagasaki Prefecture commemorated Monday the 43 victims of a huge pyroclastic flow from Mt Unzen's Fugen Peak on the 28th anniversary of the disaster.

Fugen Peak erupted on Nov 17, 1990, for the first time in around 200 years and caused a massive pyroclastic flow, or a fast-moving current of superheated gas, ash and rock, on June 3, 1991, when the lava dome was breached, killing a total 43 people including locals, reporters and firefighters. It was the first large-scale natural disaster in the Heisei era.

People offered flowers at a memorial service held at the city's Nita Danchi Daiichi Park where a monument to the victims is set up.

"The Heisei era was beset with disasters," said Kanichi Kanegae, 88, who was mayor at the time of the disaster, referring to the imperial era that ended April 30. "I would like the era of Reiwa to be one of peace."

Local farmer Ken Miyazaki, 80, lost a cousin in his 50s in the catastrophe.

"His car was engulfed in the pyroclastic flow and his body still hasn't been found," Miyazaki said. "I come to pray every year on June 3, but this chapter will never end."

A silent prayer will be held at 4:08 p.m., the time of the disaster.

Victims include reporters who continued to follow a series of pyroclastic flows despite evacuation orders and local members of the fire brigade who accompanied them.

Former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko visited the disaster-stricken area about a month after the disaster to comfort the victims.

The occasion was the first of many future visits from imperial family members to devastated sites across Japan.

