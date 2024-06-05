Shinjuku Ward to restrict drinking alcohol on streets in Kabukicho area for Halloween

Officials of Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward plan to restrict alcohol consumption in the Kabukicho district during Halloween this year, following in the footsteps of Shibuya Ward’s public drinking ban last Halloween.

The ward said it made the decision due to a surge in people who came from Shibuya after they found out about the ban last Halloween, NHK reported. Police said the number of visitors to Kabukicho increased by about 3,000 on Oct 31, 2023 compared to previous years.

In addition to more people, there was more trash on the streets than usual, prompting officials to carry out an emergency trash collection the next day.

