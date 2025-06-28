 Japan Today
national

Shinkansen train hits bear; services delayed in northeast Japan

1 Comment
SENDAI

A bullet train hit a bear on Saturday afternoon, causing delays to some services on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line in northeastern Japan, according to JR East.

The train, traveling north from Tokyo, came to a halt past Sendai Station at around 4 p.m. after the driver saw an animal and then heard an abnormal sound forcing him to apply the brakes, JR East said.

The body of a bear was found near the tracks shortly afterward, it said.

No passengers were injured in the incident but services were suspended for about 40 minutes between Sendai and Morioka stations, causing five trains to be delayed and affecting some 2,300 people.

Poor bear.

