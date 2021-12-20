Shionogi says its COVID pill under development effective against Omicron

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co said Monday it has confirmed the efficacy against the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus of its oral COVID-19 drug currently in development.
Shionogi has obtained Omicron strains from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and confirmed that its orally administered pill is effective against them, the company said. The drugmaker has already confirmed its efficacy against the Alpha and Delta variants of the virus.
The Osaka-based company is expected to apply for approval by the health ministry of the new drug in the near future, as it aims to supply it for 1 million people in Japan.© KYODO
Meiyouwenti
Sounds far better than the US made vaccines that cannot prevent infection after two doses.
Strangerland
Not a zero-sum game mate. They both can be good, after all, one is preventative and one is reactive. Kind of like exercise vs. liposuction.
hattorikun
excellent、Shionogi
MarkX
But, according to the news this medicine has to be taken within 5 days of the patient becoming infected for it to be effective. Here in Japan, with no testing and many clinics and hospitals refusing to see patients until they have clear symptoms, it will be a useless medicine! Japan's reluctance to test is going to come back and bite them!
Suretto
A 3CLpro inhibitor like the Paxlovid, and without the silly ritonavir addon.
No differences in omicron in the proteases it encodes or uses, so it absolutely should work.
If omicron even needs treatment though, it looks rather mild so far. Any delta remnants do definitely need treatment