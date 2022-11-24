Shionogi applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co said Thursday it has applied to the health ministry for approval of its coronavirus vaccine.
It has marked the first application of a COVID-19 vaccine developed in Japan. Only two days after the ministry granted emergency approval for its coronavirus oral drug Xocova, the first for a domestic drugmaker, Shionogi is now seeking authorization to manufacture and sell the recombinant protein-based vaccine.
The Osaka-headquartered company said the vaccine it has asked the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to approve is for use by adult COVID-19 patients in their first and third jabs.
The recombinant protein-based preventive vaccine is the same type as a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc and differs from messenger RNA vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc or Moderna Inc.
If approved, it may become an option for those who previously could not receive coronavirus vaccine shots due to allergies or other issues.
According to Shionogi, the new vaccine's clinical trial for booster shot administration showed that the level of neutralizing antibodies, which help to block virus infection, in patients was around the same as those who have received Pfizer vaccines.
In its clinical trial for their first shots, the neutralizing antibody titer was seen to be statistically much greater than those inoculated with AstraZeneca Plc. vaccine, Shionogi said.
Its other Japanese rivals, including Daiichi Sankyo Co and KM Biologics Co, have also been trying to develop coronavirus vaccines.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
Bronco
The key word is option.
wolfshine
Since I didn't rush out to get an mRNA vaccination and have complete freedom to choose, I'm probably going to go with this one. More time and research was put into this vaccine, and likely, it is a safer and more effective product.
Also, this company has a considerably smaller level of global influence than Pfizer; so if you get this vaccine, you are effectively sticking one to Pfizer, and their regime of political control and information censorship.
virusrex
Yes, because people can still choose (or have as their only option for valid medical reasons) to get the full risks of infection that are much more important than side effects from any of the vaccines approved for use in the public. This could become yet another way to avoid the worst of the options available, the infection.
Mark
No thank you, why reinvent the wheel or even grease when it's running just fine.
virusrex
According to the article that is false, neutralizing antibodies are a good surrogate for protection, but if the previous vaccines underwent clinical trials that directly showed this protection that means they have a much stronger claim of efficacy.
Since this regime is mostly imaginary so would be the sticking. No company is censoring false information from antiscientific/antivaxxer groups, the scientific and medical community is, because that is their responsibility, to discard from the discussion falsehoods that put in risk the public health.
wolfshine
You are going so out of your way to shill for pharmaceutical companies that you contradicted your own statement. The "scientific and medical community" do not exist in some kind of neutral, non-partisan vacuum free from bias or outside influence. They either work for the vaccine manufacturers directly/indirectly, or are given grant money to do "research" which heavily favors the product being sold.