Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Shionogi confirms efficacy of oral COVID drug for Omicron subvariant

0 Comments
OSAKA

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co said Wednesday its oral COVID-19 drug currently under development has been confirmed in preclinical testing as effective against the Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 that has been detected in Japan.

The announcement came after a health ministry panel in July postponed the granting of emergency approval for the drug. Discussions are slated to resume after the results of the final stage of clinical trials currently under way.

The BA.2.75 subvariant has been reported in various locations across Japan, including in Tokyo, and Aichi and Osaka prefectures amid signs of community transmission.

The pharmaceutical company previously confirmed the efficacy of its oral drug against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in preclinical testing.

Also on Wednesday, U.S. pharmaceutical giant Moderna Inc announced it has applied for health ministry approval for the production and sale of its bivalent COVID-19 vaccine effective against the Omicron variant.

The bivalent vaccine, named after its combination of ingredients deriving from existing COVID-19 shots and from the Omicron variant's BA.1 subtype, has been reported as providing an increase in neutralizing antibodies against the BA.5 subvariant currently prevalent across the country.

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc has also applied to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for approval of its bivalent vaccine, with a ministry panel set to start deliberations soon.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog