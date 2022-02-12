Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shionogi, hospital to research development of nasal COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO

Japanese pharmaceutical giant Shionogi & Co will establish a research hub in April with Chiba University Hospital to work on the development of a nasal spray vaccine to be used against COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.

Under the partnership, the company and university will work toward the swift development of a vaccine, with the aim of beginning clinical trials within fiscal 2022 starting April.

"We want to be able to respond to future pandemics through the utilization of nasal vaccines," Shionogi President Isao Teshirogi said during a press conference.

A nasal vaccine, which increases immunity to infections by strengthening the mucous membrane lining the respiratory tract, would be ideal for developing countries that lack adequate health care facilities as it could be easily stored and transported, unlike many standard intramuscular vaccines.

Shionogi has developed an oral COVID-19 vaccine and is expected to apply for approval as early as next week following clinical trials that showed its effectiveness in reducing the novel coronavirus in the body.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

If nasal products don't contain the graphene oxide that is so controversial in mRNA vaccines they might prove to be popular among health conscious people.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

