Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Pakutaso
national

Shizuoka Pref bans teachers from personal communication with students on social media

4 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Like pretty much all forms of communications technology, social media has progressed from being only for tech-savvy enthusiasts to something just about everyone makes use of. With that diffusion coming on the heels of smartphones becoming commonplace, most Japanese adolescents now have a personal device with which they can connect with the rest of the world without their parents serving as watchful intermediaries, and so the Shizuoka Prefectural Board of Education met this week to discuss a new way of keeping its students safe online.

The board has decided to universally prohibit teachers from communicating with students on social media for private matters (i.e. non-official school-related topics). Previously, the board’s code of conduct for teachers made no specific mention of social media, and simply forbade “inappropriate speech and actions.” Under the new policy, though, private-topic communication with students on social media in and of itself will be judged as inappropriate conduct and trigger disciplinary action against the teacher.

While some idealists may lament the loss of an avenue by which scrupulously dedicated teachers could have been a positive factor in pupils’ lives even once class is over for the day, the board’s decision wasn’t prompted by baseless fears, as recent cases of indecent acts by teachers upon students were cited as a driving force in the new policy. Teachers will, however, still be allowed to use social media to send non-personal announcements to students regarding things such as school events and sports/club activities for which the teachers serve as coaches or advisors.

The open forum nature of many social media platforms, as well as the ability to like or share posts without adding a written message, mean there may be some gray areas the board will have to sort out regarding what constitutes “communication,” but the social media ban is expected to be instituted as early as the start of the new school year in April.

Source: Kyodo via Livedoor News via Otakomu

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japanese teacher gives secret love letter to junior high schoolgirl, gets his heart broken

-- Board of education suspends Japanese teacher who stockpiled 750 pairs of panties at school

-- Fukushima teacher threatens students with “Death Note”

© SoraNews24

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Teachers have ZERO reasons to talk to a student after school...let me catch a teacher on my kids social media...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Don't talk to students with your smartphone... but use your smartphone to teach them during lockdowns.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So email is okay? They should have defined it as all communications no matter the method.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

From an IT perspective I would have stated that all comunication between teachers and students must be through services approved by the relevant IT Department of that BoE. That way there is flexibility over which services can be used, but if they are IT provisioned, then oversight/standards can be established and applied to all communications.

It the same as not allowing company employees to contact customers and suppliers through personal email acocunts.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The teachers should not be communicating about any personal student matters.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel