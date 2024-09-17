Shizuoka Prefecture approves drilling survey for maglev train project

Shizuoka Prefecture said Tuesday it has granted Central Japan Railway Co permission to conduct a boring survey in preparation for the construction of a new high-speed maglev train line between Tokyo and Nagoya.

The written approval marks a major shift in the prefecture's policy on the Linear Chuo Shinkansen project, which had faced delays due to opposition from former Gov. Heita Kawakatsu, who abruptly resigned in May.

The decision was made after the central Japan prefecture's government received consent from relevant municipalities along the Oi River, which were initially concerned that the geological survey ahead of tunnel drilling could reduce water flow.

"The survey is necessary in order to proceed with the construction. I am glad we can move forward with the boring," Shizuoka Gov. Yasutomo Suzuki, the successor of Kawakatsu, said at a press conference.

According to JR Central, the boring survey within Shizuoka Prefecture is set to be carried out on a section approximately 300 meters from its border with Yamanashi Prefecture.

The survey will assess groundwater levels and geological conditions resulting from excavation. It is scheduled to take advantage of a period through November 2025 in which water intake at a dam located upstream of the Oi River will be suspended for facility maintenance.

Local governments have given their consent since the river's water flow is expected to increase due to the suspension of the water intake.

Shizuoka Prefecture, meanwhile, has requested that JR Central promptly report any incidents during the survey and take appropriate measures, as well as reaffirm approval with local governments if the survey period is extended.

JR Central said in a statement that it will "carry out the work while managing risks appropriately."

The line's first leg from Tokyo to Nagoya was originally planned to open in 2027, but JR Central conceded in March that it had given up meeting the target amid long-running opposition from Kawakatsu, pushing back the schedule possibly to 2034 or later.

The railway operator reached an agreement in June with Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures to conduct the survey and excavation near their border. It plans to eventually extend the service of maglev trains, which travel up to 500 kilometers per hour, to Osaka.

© KYODO