Shogi association apologizes to female champion, says it will review pregnancy rules

The Japan Shogi Association apologized Wednesday to six-title-holding women's player Kana Fukuma over its treatment of pregnant players, adding it is preparing rule revisions to better reflect their wishes.

The Japanese professional player has asked the game's governing body to revise rules that bar pregnant players from championship matches near their due dates.

Fukuma, 33, said at a press conference in Osaka that the rules force women to choose between pregnancy and childbirth and their careers, impinging on their reproductive rights.

Reflecting on her experiences, Fukuma said, "I hesitated to have a child while pursuing my career in shogi, which is everything to me."

In a written request submitted Tuesday, Fukuma called for measures such as adjusting match dates or venues to accommodate pregnant players, permitting competition around childbirth if the woman's condition and doctor allow, and ensuring women are not stripped of titles during maternity leave.

The association has indicated that the rules could be revised after further deliberations, saying it is "continuing discussions with experts while considering the safety of the mother and the fairness of title matches."

Fukuma said, "I hope the body will consider allowing female players to take time off before their due dates without suffering demotion. I hope our concerns will lead to fruitful discussions."

After Fukuma learned she was pregnant in April 2024, she consulted the body as no rules existed for handling title matches during pregnancy or childbirth. She missed matches near her due date last December, forfeiting contests in which she was a challenger.

According to the request, the association sent the match regulations to all female players in April. These stated that if any part of a title match schedule overlaps with the 14-week period around a player's expected due date, the competitor would be replaced.

Under the rules, if a titleholder becomes pregnant, the next-ranked challenger would compete instead, and if a challenger is pregnant, the next-ranked competitor would face the titleholder. Pregnancy effectively leads to a period of automatic forfeits.

There are eight women's major professional shogi titles. In professional shogi, gender-neutral "kishi" and women-only "joryu kishi" operate under different systems. Fukuma plans to make another attempt next year to qualify as Japan's first female kishi.

