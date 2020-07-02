Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Shooting star seems to have exploded above Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

An extremely bright shooting star crossed the sky above Tokyo early Thursday with many people saying they heard it explode.

Police and firefighters said no damage has been reported so far in the capital and neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture from what is believed to be a bolide, a fireball often compared to a full moon for its brightness.

Social media came alive after the 2:30 a.m. incident, with many people saying they heard a large bang, with some saying they mistook the sound for noise made by people living above them.

"I thought a person living (in the condo) above knocked down a shelf," wrote one Twitter user, while another said, "I thought my child sleeping on the second floor fell out of bed."

Others who were awake at the time witnessed the sky suddenly lighting up.

Daichi Fujii, the 34-year-old curator of Hiratsuka City Museum, who captured the fireball with a camera installed at his home in the city, said it crossed the northern sky from west to east.

The National Astronomical Observatory said several fireballs are observed every month on average, but it is rare for people to hear anything

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Goodness gracious... great balls of fire!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Nikujaga with a Kick

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #87: Only 30% of Japanese People Hold Their Chopsticks Properly

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Families

A Starter Guide To International Schools In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo