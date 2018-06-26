Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Shopping complex opens in Fukushima after evacuation order lifted

0 Comments
IWAKI, Fukushima

A new shopping complex opened Tuesday in the town of Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture, nearly three years after the government's evacuation order following the 2011 nuclear disaster was lifted.

The public facility, dubbed "Kokonara Shotengai," consists of 10 shops including a supermarket, a bakery and a barber's shop.

The Chinese character meaning "laughter" was used as part of the name as a way to encourage and inspire returning residents.

The new shopping complex is adjacent to emergency public housing, a medical institution and a childcare center. It replaces a makeshift shopping district located elsewhere in the town.

Local residents welcomed the latest development in their hometown.

"I'm so glad that the opening day has come. I have been waiting for this for so long," said 78-year-old Hisako Ishiyama, who, until March, lived in the city of Minamisoma.

Ishiyama previously had to travel by train or in her friend's car to neighboring towns just to shop.

"Life will be easier," she said after buying items such as a sliced raw tuna for dinner.

Evacuation orders and advisories were issued for some areas in Fukushima following the disaster. Naraha was the first on which the government lifted the evacuation order for a municipality whose entire population was ordered to evacuate in September 2015.

Most of Naraha lies within a 20-kilometer radius of the crippled nuclear plant, where three reactors experienced meltdowns after a massive earthquake and tsunami hit the eastern Japan in March 2011.

As of the end of May, 3,343 of 7,046 registered residents have returned to the town.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

ALT

Making the Best of It: Creating Positive Outcomes from Negative Situations at School

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Culture

Tashirojima (Cat Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Narita

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Shibuya Home Bar

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog