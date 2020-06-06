Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
A waitress talks to a customer next to mannequins, wearing cheerleader-outfits, placed for social distancing amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the cheerleader-themed restaurant "Cheers One," in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Silent but cheerful, mannequins enforce social distancing at Tokyo bar

4 Comments
By Jack Tarrant and Hideto Sakai
TOKYO

They may not be helping out with chants but complete with cheerleader uniforms and pom-poms, mannequins at one Tokyo bar are helping keep customers a safe - and cheerful - distance apart.

Tokyo recently began to ease restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a respite for bars and restaurants dependent on the city's normally thriving nightlife even if customers are not yet back in full force.

"Our restaurant looked very empty and we wanted to add more excitement," said Arata Funabara, owner of Cheers One, a cheerleading-themed bar in the capital's upscale Ginza district which counts both women and men among its clientele.

Other safety measures include face shields and gloves for the bar's cheerleader waitresses who perform karaoke songs on request. The shields and gloves are also on offer for patrons.

Waitress Chinatsu Fujii said the mannequins made for a safer work environment.

"It takes a bit of getting used to but it's reassuring that they are here and I think of them of workmates," she said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
So sad!

By using face shield, mask and gloves in that kinf of business takes away all the fun and sense to go there.

When will the world go back to normal?

Other safety measures include face shields and gloves for the bar's cheerleader waitresses who perform karaoke songs on request. The shields and gloves are also on offer for patrons.

t is kinda weird to see a female cheerleader wearing a mask and face shield.

t is kinda weird to see a female cheerleader wearing a mask and face shield.

Waitress Chinatsu Fujii said the mannequins made for a safer work environment.

"It takes a bit of getting used to but it's reassuring that they are here and I think of them of workmates," she said.

How can mannequins make a work environment safer? Have they got some virus killing ability or scare rowdy patrons away? Thinking of them as workmates is OK but I will be worried once she starts talking to them.

Are those the same 'mannequins' that were used at the South Korean baseball game?

It is kinda weird to see a female cheerleader wearing a mask and face shield. However, good on the management for providing extra safety measurements for the staff and patrons.

It is kinda weird to see a female cheerleader wearing a mask and face shield. However, good on the management for providing extra safety measurements for the staff and patrons.

